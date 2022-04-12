Mumbai: Two incidents of communal violence reported in Mankhurd, Malwani

Mumbai: Two incidents of communal violence were reported in Mumbai on Sunday, with one incident was reported from the eastern suburbs in Mankhurd where around 25 vehicles were damaged, the second case took place at Malwani where an FIR was registered after a procession was carried out without prior police permission.

Seven persons have been arrested in the Mankhurd case.

Two FIRs were registered at Mankhurd police station after a fight broke out between two groups belonging to different religions leading to over 25 vehicles being damaged in the incident. One person sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.

In the second incident that took place at Malwani, the Mumbai police Sunday registered an FIR against 25 persons from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal among others for carrying out a procession without prior police permission.

A police official said that the accused tried to create ruckus in the Malwani area and a police team rushed to the spot and managed to control the situation.

The FIR has been registered under the IPC for hurting religious sentiments. Among the accused are BJP’s Vinod Shelar and other local leaders of the party along with those of Bajrang Dal.

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday urged people of all communities to maintain peace and harmony, and help the police in maintaining law and order in the state after two dozen vehicles were vandalised in Mumbai's Mankhurd by unkown miscreants.

He said that members of some political parties have been giving "provocative" statements, which could increase enmity between Hindus and Muslims.

Patil ensured that appropriate legal action will be taken against those who instigate communal tensions in the state. "Please cooperate with us to maintain communal harmony in Maharashtra," Patil urged the citizens in a video.

