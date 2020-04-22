Javed Akhtar lashes out at Tarek Fatah for sharing 'fake' video of 'Muslim' man, calls him 'a spokesperson of VHP'

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar lashed out at Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah for sharing a video of a 'Muslim' fruit vendor, alleging that he was caught urinating in a bottle and sprinkling it on the fruits. Javed Akhtar wrote, "There was time when I had admired Tarik Fateh his fearless writings n speeches against the idea of Khilafat n Umma n Against the terrorists like ISIS Talibans ". The screenwriter also called Tarek 'a spokesperson of VHP' (Vishva Hindu Parishad).

