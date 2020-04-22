Javed Akhtar lashes out at Tarek Fatah for sharing 'fake' video of 'Muslim' man, calls him 'a spokesperson of VHP'

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar lashed out at Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah for sharing a video of a 'Muslim' fruit vendor, alleging that he was caught urinating in a bottle and sprinkling it on the fruits. Javed Akhtar wrote, "There was time when I had admired Tarik Fateh his fearless writings n speeches against the idea of Khilafat n Umma n Against the terrorists like ISIS Talibans ". The screenwriter also called Tarek 'a spokesperson of VHP' (Vishva Hindu Parishad).
Javed Akhtar on Wednesday took to Twitter to slam Tareh Fatah. His tweet read, "There was time when I had admired Tarik Fateh his fearless writings n speeches against the idea of Khilafat n Umma n Against the terrorists like ISIS Talibans .sadly with time he has become his own caricature . Today has reduced himself into a spokesperson of VHP .what a pity."
Tarek Fatah hit back at him and called the poet 'a Hindu-hating Islamist'. He wrote, "Dear @JavedAkhtarJadu sahib, you just proved that below the skin of most secular Urdu-speaking Muslims lives a Hindu-hating Islamist. Jinnah turned Jihadi as did Iqbal of “Saarey jahan” fame. Now yr name too will be added to the Hindu-Hating Hall of Fame. Mubarik Ho comrade!"
This comes after Tarek Fateh shared a video of a man and wrote, "Muslim fruit vendor in India caught collecting his pee in a bottle and then sprinkling his urine on bananas for sale What is wrong with my community? Ya Allah, what have we Muslims become?"
Reacting to the tweet, Javed Akhtar had commented, "What rubbish ! Even If any sick minded man will have such intentions will he come to the targeted area n publicly fill the bottle . Won’t he bring it from his home .How can you believe in this nonsense . Use your common sense Tarik saheb n Change your source of information ."
