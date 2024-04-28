Indian-Origin Doctor Who Drove Tesla Off Cliff With Family In US Was Psychotic, Say Doctors |

US: A concerning development has surfaced in the case of Dr Dharmesh Patel, an Indian-American radiologist detained in Redwood City prison following a harrowing incident from 2023. Patel allegedly drove his Tesla car off a 250ft Devil Slide cliff in California on January 2, with his family on board. Medical experts now suggest he was struggling from a psychotic break during the episode, said a report in the Hindustan Times. Patel was arrested at the Stanford Hospital shortly after the crash on suspicion of attempting to murder his wife and two children.

The incident involved Patel, his 41-year-old wife Neha and their two children, ages 7 and 4, all surviving the ordeal. According to Steve Wagstaffe, the district attorney for San Mateo County, two doctors informed the investigators that Patel experienced a mental breakdown during the crash, triggered by delusions of his children being trafficked for sex.

Psychologist Dr Mark Patterson's analysis revealed Patel's deteriorating mental state, indicating an illness reaching its zenith before the incident. Patel mentioned hearing footsteps behind him, a detail confirmed by his wife. Initially, he claimed depression and intent to drive off the cliff.

Patel Seeks Mental Health Diversion For Medical Treatment

Soon after the development came to light, Patel's medical license was suspended and he now sought mental health diversion in the case, aiming for release to undergo a two-year treatment plan. Regulators previously deemed him a notable public danger due to cognitive impairments crucial for safe medical practice.

However, recent developments suggested that a potential path to resolution. If Patel adheres to rules during release and avoids further legal infractions, charges over him may be dropped. Prosecutors on the other hand contested, arguing that their appointed psychiatrist diagnosed Patel with Schizoaffective Disorder rather than major depressive disorder with psychosis, advocating for the case to proceed in court.