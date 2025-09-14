 'Not Here To Taste Power': Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki Seeks Public Support In First Address
Earlier today, Karki held meetings with Chief Secretaries of all departments and directed the reinstatement of civil services.

Nepal Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki | ANI

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who took the oath as interim government head on Friday, made it clear in her first address after taking charge that she does not yearn for power and sought public support in restoring the democratic system.

After assuming her duties at Singha Durbar today, Karki arrived at her new office at 11am. The Home Ministry building has been designated as the Prime Minister's office, since the existing office has been rendered non-functional after protestors torched it during the 27-hour-long protest.

After taking charge, Karki said, "Those involved in the incident of vandalism will be investigated. My team and I are not here to taste power. We won't stay for more than six months. We will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament. We won't succeed without your support."

Emphasising the motives behind the Gen Z protest, Karki said: "The 27-hour movement is a first in Nepal. They are demanding economic equality and the eradication of corruption."

According to reports, Karki is likely to announce the names of other members of her cabinet later in the day.

Karki came to the helm of Nepal's interim government after the Himalayan country's Gen Z population carried out massive protests against rampant corruption in the government, leading to the toppling of the KP Sharma Oli government.

