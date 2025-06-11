'Not Conducive For Travel': Indian National Detained at Newark Airport To Be Deported After Medical Care, Says Report

Indian Student Handcuffed, Pinned Down At Newark Airport Sparks Outrage | X/@kunaljain

New York: The Indian Consulate in New York on Wednesday said that the Indian student, who was detained by the US authorities, was admitted to a medical facility, reported news agency ANI citing sources. The Indian national from Haryana was detained at Newark Airport, New Jersey, for reportedly entering the United States illegally without a valid visa.

As per a court order, the individual is being deported back to India. The Indian Consulate is in continuous touch with US authorities over the matter. The Consulate stated that once the individual is fit to travel, he will be deported to India.

After the Indian Consulate in New York's statement over the incident, the Indian government has now formally raised the issue with the US Embassy in New Delhi, reported ANI citing sources.

As per the sources, India's Embassy in Washington DC has also been in contact with the US authorities to ascertain the details.

"Reference social media post claiming that an Indian national was detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey, the Ministry has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi. Our Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details," a source said as quoted by the news agency.

We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard.



The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals.@MEAIndia… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 9, 2025

On Tuesday, a student being brutally pinned to the ground and handcuffed by US airport authorities at Newark Liberty International Airport sparked a wave of outrage on social media.

The viral footage shows at least four officials forcefully restraining the young man, with two officers pressing their knees on his back and others tying his hands and legs.

The video was first shared by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who witnessed the incident. “He came chasing dreams, not causing harm… I felt helpless and heartbroken,” Jain posted on X, appealing to the Indian Embassy to intervene.