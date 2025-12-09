 Human Rights Day 2025: Date, Theme, Significance And All You Need To Know
Human Rights Day 2025: Date, Theme, Significance And All You Need To Know

Human Rights Day, celebrated on December 10th, underscores advancements in rights, emphasizing equality, dignity, and non-discrimination for all during its 75th anniversary.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Human Rights Day 2025 | Canva

Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10th, highlights global advancements in human rights and raises awareness about various issues. As we celebrate its 76th anniversary it's significant we emphasises individual rights regardless of background and advocates for equality, dignity, and non-discrimination for all.

Human Rights Day 2025: Significance

This day celebrates progress in human rights, raises awareness of ongoing issues, and emphasises the global community's responsibility to uphold the Declaration's principles for everyone’s protection and realization of rights.

Human rights empower individuals and communities to envision a better future, fostering peace, equality, and sustainability. This Human Rights Day, through the campaign Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now, we will showcase the practical impacts of human rights on global issues, promoting awareness, challenging misconceptions, and inspiring a revitalized global human rights movement.

Human Rights Day 2025: Date

Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

Human Rights Day: Activists Highlight Violations & Marginalization In India
article-image

Human Rights Day 2025: Theme

In 2024, this day will fall on Wednesday, December 10, with the theme for this year as "Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials” which highlights the importance of human rights in our daily lives.

This day serves as a reminder for us to raise our voices against hate, misinformation, and lies, and to take actionable steps for the protection of human rights.

Human Rights Day: History

The history of Human Rights Day originates from the horrors of WWII, prompting the UN to adopt the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on December 10, 1948. This key document outlines universal liberties, and in 1950, the UN officially established this date as Human Rights Day to foster worldwide recognition and advocacy for these rights.

