Raisina Dialogue 2023: 'Russia has excellent relations with China and India,' says Sergey Lavrov

'Nobody is asking Zelenskyy when he is going to negotiate': Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov | ANI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi hit out against the West.

Lavrov hits out at United States

While speaking at the conference, Lavrov hit out against the United States saying why no one is asking questions from the US about what is happening in Iraq and Afghanistan.

While alleging that the US operates on double standards, Lavrov said, "They don’t remember when Serbia was bombed. Joe Biden (US President) being a senator at that time was bragging that I promoted this approach. When Iraq was ruined as a state, a few years later Tony Blair said it was a mistake."

While hitting out at Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lavrov said that nobody is asking him when he's going to negotiate.

"Everyone's asking when Russia is ready to negotiate. Nobody asks Zelenskyy when he's going to negotiate. Last year, Zelenskyy signed a document making it criminal offence to negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is present.Can you ask him what he's doing?" he said.

#WATCH | Everyone's asking when Russia is ready to negotiate.Nobody asks Zelenskyy when he's going to negotiate. Last yr,Zelenskyy signed a document making it criminal offence to negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is present.Can you ask him what he's doing?: Russian FM Lavrov pic.twitter.com/4pf47GKzUP — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

Excellent relations with China and India

He further emphasised that Russia has excellent relations with China and India.

"We've excellent relations with China and India. The relations with India are characterized in offical documents signed by the two leaders as a “specially privileged strategic partnership. I don't know whether any other country has the same status on paper officially," he said.