e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldRaisina Dialogue 2023: 'Russia has excellent relations with China and India,' says Sergey Lavrov

Raisina Dialogue 2023: 'Russia has excellent relations with China and India,' says Sergey Lavrov

While speaking at the conference, Lavrov hit out against the United States saying why no one is asking questions from the US about what is happening in Iraq and Afghanistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
'Nobody is asking Zelenskyy when he is going to negotiate': Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov | ANI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi hit out against the West.

Lavrov hits out at United States

While speaking at the conference, Lavrov hit out against the United States saying why no one is asking questions from the US about what is happening in Iraq and Afghanistan.

While alleging that the US operates on double standards, Lavrov said, "They don’t remember when Serbia was bombed. Joe Biden (US President) being a senator at that time was bragging that I promoted this approach. When Iraq was ruined as a state, a few years later Tony Blair said it was a mistake."

While hitting out at Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lavrov said that nobody is asking him when he's going to negotiate.

"Everyone's asking when Russia is ready to negotiate. Nobody asks Zelenskyy when he's going to negotiate. Last year, Zelenskyy signed a document making it criminal offence to negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is present.Can you ask him what he's doing?" he said.

Excellent relations with China and India

He further emphasised that Russia has excellent relations with China and India.

"We've excellent relations with China and India. The relations with India are characterized in offical documents signed by the two leaders as a “specially privileged strategic partnership. I don't know whether any other country has the same status on paper officially," he said.

Read Also
Foreign ministers of Quad countries meet in Delhi; reaffirm commitment to free and open Indo...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raisina Dialogue 2023: 'Russia has excellent relations with China and India,' says Sergey Lavrov

Raisina Dialogue 2023: 'Russia has excellent relations with China and India,' says Sergey Lavrov

World Birth Defects Day 2023: 1.7 million children are born with birth defects every year in India,...

World Birth Defects Day 2023: 1.7 million children are born with birth defects every year in India,...

Foreign ministers of Quad countries meet in Delhi; reaffirm commitment to free and open Indo...

Foreign ministers of Quad countries meet in Delhi; reaffirm commitment to free and open Indo...

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah’s nude videos go viral: 'My friends stole & leaked them'

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah’s nude videos go viral: 'My friends stole & leaked them'

Finance ministry congratulates Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead World Bank

Finance ministry congratulates Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead World Bank