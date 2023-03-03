Quad Foreign Ministers Meet kicks off in Delhi; Indo Pacific region on agenda | ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong attended the Quad Foreign Ministers meet on the sildelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2023 in Delhi.

Today, between 9:10-9:50 a.m., Quad Foreign Ministers will take part in a panel discussion titled "The Quad Squad: Power and Purpose of the Polygon," which will be hosted by Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over the meeting, which will include Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

They will discuss current Indo-Pacific events and regional topics of mutual concern, guided by their vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The Ministers will also examine the Quad's progress in pursuing its constructive agenda and implementing measures targeted at addressing contemporary regional challenges.

Topics of the panel discussion

As nations shift their attention to growth and the reconfiguration of their global economic partnerships, how will the Quad remain relevant? How does the re-emergence of land war in Europe implicate the future of a maritime grouping in the Indo-Pacific? will be among the topics of the panel discussion.

The United States has inked an ambitious technology cooperation with Australia and the United Kingdom; is a member of the I2U2 centred on West Asia, has a new bilateral technology deal with India; and has a tight tech alliance with Japan.

Read Also US Secretary of State Blinken arrives for Quad Foreign Ministers meet