VIDEO: US Secretary of State Blinken arrives for Quad Foreign Ministers meet

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives for Quad Foreign Ministers meet | AP

In order to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting that was held in conjunction with the Raisina Dialogue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to the Taj Palace on Friday.

Quad foreign ministers will take part in a panel discussion on "The Quad Squad: Power and Purpose of the Polygon" today from 9:10 to 9:50 am. Samir Saran, president of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), will host the session.

S. Jaishankar will chair the conference

S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, will preside over the conference, which will also include the foreign ministers of Japan, Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia, Penny Wong, as well as the secretary of state of the United States, Antony Blinken. According to the MEA press release, the conference will provide the Ministers a chance to carry on the conversations they started at their previous gathering in September 2022 in New York.

In accordance with their shared goal of an Indo-Pacific that is free, open, and inclusive, they will discuss recent events in the region and topics of regional concern. According to the press release, the Ministers will also assess the Quad's progress towards achieving its constructive agenda and the execution of initiatives designed to address current regional priorities.

The Quad conjures up ideas of a development alliance, a security cooperation, and even a consultative council. The Quad must now decide whether to concentrate on its fundamental identity or pursue the advantages that might result from being a more amorphous and reactive organisation, one and a half years after the first Leaders' Summit.

How will the Quad continue to be relevant as countries focus on development and the reorganisation of their global economic partnerships? How is the prospects of a marine alliance in the Indo-Pacific affected by the resurgence of land warfare in Europe? is the subject of the panel discussion.

US and India bilateral technology deal

The US has entered into a new bilateral technology deal with India, has a strong tech alliance with Japan, is a member of the I2U2 centred on West Asia, and has negotiated an ambitious technological collaboration with Australia and the UK.

How do these overlapping agreements and collaborations fit with the Quad's technology agenda will also be covered by the panel. What course of action can it choose between a close-knit, action-oriented coalition and a comparatively modest aim that could more easily include other players in the Indo-Pacific?