Wife Of Haryana IGP Who Died By Suicide, Names DGP In Plaint To CM Nayab Saini - VIDEO

Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer in Haryana government and wife of Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar. |

Chandigarh: Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer in Haryana government and wife of Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar, who shot himself dead on Tuesday due to alleged caste-based discrimination, handed over her complaint accusing DGP and other senior cops for abetment of suicide, to chief minister Nayab Saini - who visited the family to offer condolences – here on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amneet in her representation (copy with FPJ) demanded immediate registration of an FIR in the case and arrests of all the accused who included Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narender Bijarniya and bemoaned that Chandigarh police whom she had given a complaint late Wednesday night, had yet not registered an FIR in the context. She sought action against the two officers named above, for abetment of suicide and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, 1989 for caste-based discrimination.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Seeking CM’s intervention, she alleged Chandigarh police did not initiate any action because powerful high-ranking Haryana police officers and bureaucrats are using their influence to obstruct justice.

Amneet, who said the family had refused to allow the autopsy of her husband’s body tillan FIR would e registered against the accused and action taken against them, and sought immediate suspension and arrest of all the accused to prevent interference, tampering of evidence or influence over the investigation, permanent security cover for her family, especially two daughters who are under serious threat and mental distress.

She said her husband was an exceptional officer and a prominent representative and pillar of strength for the scheduled caste community, a recipient of the President's Medal for Meritorious Service and he remained a symbol of honesty, discipline and fearless commitment to duty.

In her complaint to the Chandigarh police , Amneet had alleged that there was a well-planned conspiracy to implicate Kumar in a frivolous and mischievous complaint by fabricating false evidence.

Read Also Who Was Y Puran Kumar? Senior IPS Officer Found Dead At Chandigarh Residence With Gunshot

The 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar, 52, who was posted as IGP, Police training centre, Sunaria, Rohtak on September 25 last, in his suicide note had named nine senior serving IPS officers of Haryana police, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers and alleged ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’.

He died by suicide on October 7 last, leaving the state police force in a state of shock. His wife Amneet, who was a part of the CM Saini’s delegation on an official visit to Japan, had cut short her visit and rushed back to Chandigarh Wednesday after being informed about the incident.