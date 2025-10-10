Nobel Peace Prize 2025: List Of US Presidents Who Received The Prestigious Award Even As Trump Misses Out

US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington DC: In a major setback for US President Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize campaign, Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado got the award. Notably, for months, Trump was claiming that was the most deserving candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee called Machado a "brave and committed champion of peace." The committee said, "She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Trump is yet to comment on the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to Macahdo. For the unversed, four US Presidents, including Barack Hussein Obama, had received the Nobel Peace Prize.

Here Is The List Of US presidents Who Received The Nobel Peace Prize:

- Theodore Roosevelt - 1906

- Woodrow Wilson - 1919

- Jimmy Carter - 2002

- Barack Obama - 2009

A day before the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump had taken a dig at Obama, who won the prize in 2009. Trump also claimed that he has managed to end eight wars since he took charge in January this year, but Obama received the award by doing nothing.

"I don't know what they're going to do, really, but I know this: That nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months, and I've stopped eight wars. So that's never happened before, but they'll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn't do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives," he said.

"He got a prize for doing nothing... He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country... Obama was not a good President," he added.

This year, the Nobel Committee had reportedly received 338 nominations, including 94 organisations and 244 people from different walks of life.

The committee consists of Norwegian human rights advocate Jorgen Watne Frydnes, foreign policy scholar Asle Toje, former Acting Prime Minister of Norway Anne Enger, former Norwegian Minister of Education Kristin Clemet, and former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Gry Larsen.