Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Check Out Complete List Of Winners From Henry Dunant In 1901 To Maria Corina Machado In 2025

Venezuelan engineer and former deputy of the National Assembly, Maria Corina Machado, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for working towards democratic rights for her country's citizens. Machado, who has earned the moniker of the 'Venezuelan Iron Lady', has fought a long battle to bring democracy to her country.
Nominations for this year's Nobel Peace Prize closed on 31 January, with the selection process remaining highly confidential, in keeping with long-standing tradition.
From 1901 to 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize has been presented 105 times to 142 recipients, comprising 111 individuals and 31 organisations. The International Committee of the Red Cross was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1917, 1944 and 1963. The Red Cross remains the only recipient to have received the Nobel Peace Prize three times.
Interested in exploring who has earned this prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901? Here's a comprehensive list of Nobel Peace Prize laureates, from Henry Dunant in 1901 to 2025.
Full List Of Nobel Peace Prize Winners (1901 to 2025)
2025 – María Corina Machado, Venezuela
2024 – Nihon Hidankyo, Japan
2023 – Narges Mohammadi, Iran
2022 – Ales Bialiatski, Belarus; Memorial, Russia; Center for Civil Liberties, Ukraine
2021 – Maria Ressa, Philippines; Dmitry Muratov, Russia
2020 – World Food Programme, United Nations
2019 – Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopia
2018 – Denis Mukwege, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Nadia Murad, Iraq
2017 – International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, Switzerland
2016 – Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia
2015 – National Dialogue Quartet, Tunisia
2014 – Kailash Satyarth, India; Malala Yousafzai, Pakistan
2013 – Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Netherlands
2012 – European Union, European Union
2011 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia; Leymah Gbowee, Liberia; Tawakkol Karman, Yemen
2010 – Liu Xiaobo, China
2009 – Barack Obama, United States
2008 – Martti Ahtisaari, Finland
2007 – Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and Al Gore, both of USA
2006 – Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank, both of Bangladesh
2005 – International Atomic Energy Agency, United Nations; Mohamed ElBaradei, Egypt
2004 – Wangari Muta Maathai, Kenya
2003 – Shirin Ebadi, Iran
2002 – Jimmy Carter, USA
2001 – United Nations, USA; Kofi Annan, Ghana
2000 – Kim Dae-jung, South Korea
1999 – Medecins Sans Frontieres, Switzerland
1998 – John Hume and David Trimble, Ireland and UK
1997 – International Campaign to Ban Landmines, Switzerland; Jody Williams, USA
1996 – Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo AND Jose Ramos-Horta, both of East Timor
1995 – Joseph Rotblat, Poland; Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, Canada
1994 – Yasser Arafat, Palestine; Yitzhak Rabin, Israel; Shimon Peres, Israel
1993 – Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk, both of South Africa
1992 – Rigoberta Menchu Tum, Guatemala
1991 – Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar
1990 – Mikhail Gorbachev, USSR (now Russia)
1989 – Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama
1988 – United Nations Peace-Keeping Forces, United Nations
1987 – Oscar Arias Sanchez, Costa Rica
1986 – Elie Wiesel, USA
1985 – International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, USA
1984 – Desmond Tutu, South Africa
1983 – Lech Walesa, Poland
1982 – Alva Myrdal, Sweden; Alfonso García Robles, Mexico
1981 – Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations
1980 – Adolfo Perez Esquivel, Argentina
1979 – Mother Teresa, India
1978 – Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat, Egypt; Menachem Begin, Israel
1977 – Amnesty International, United Kingdom
1976 – Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan, both UK
1975 – Andrei Sakharov, USSR (now Russia)
1974 – Sean MacBride, Ireland; Eisaku Sato, Japan
1973 – Henry Kissinger, USA; Le Duc Tho, Vietnam
1972 – Not awarded
1971 – Willy Brandt, Germany
1970 – Norman E. Borlaug, United States
1969 – International Labour Organization, United Nations
1968 – Rene Cassin, France
1967 – Not awarded
1966 – Not awarded
1965 – UNICEF
1964 – Martin Luther King Jr., USA
1963 – International Committee of the Red Cross, Switzerland; League of Red Cross Societies, Switzerland
1962 – Linus Pauling, USA
1961 – Dag Hammarskjold, Sweden
1960 – Albert Luthuli, South Africa
1959 – Philip Noel-Baker, UK
1958 – Georges Pire, Belgium
1957 – Lester Bowles Pearson, Canada
1956 – Not awarded
1955 – Not awarded
1954 – Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations
1953 – George C. Marshall, United States
1952 – Albert Schweitzer, France
1951 – Leon Jouhaux, France
1950 – Ralph Bunche, USA
1949 – Lord Boyd-Orr, United Kingdom
1948 – Not awarded
1947 – Friends Service Council, UK; American Friends Service Committee, USA
1946 – Emily Greene Balch, USA; John Raleigh Mott, USA
1945 – Cordell Hull, USA
1944 – International Committee of the Red Cross, Switzerland
1943 – Not awarded
1942 – Not awarded
1941 – Not awarded
1940 – Not awarded
1939 – Not awarded
1938 – Nansen International Office for Refugees, Switzerland
1937 – Robert Cecil, Viscount Cecil of Chelwood, UK
1936 – Carlos Saavedra Lamas, Argentina
1935 – Carl von Ossietzky, Germany
1934 – Arthur Henderson, UK
1933 – Norman Angell, United Kingdom
1932 – Not awarded
1931 – Jane Addams and Nicholas Murray Butler, both USA
1930 – Nathan Soderblom, Sweden
1929 – Frank Billings Kellogg, United States
1928 – Not awarded
1927 – Ferdinand Buisson, France; Ludwig Quidde, Germany
1926 – Aristide Briand, France; Gustav Stresemann, Germany
1925 – Sir Austen Chamberlain, UK; Charles G. Dawes, USA
1924 – Not awarded
1923 – Not awarded
1922 – Fridtjof Nansen, Norway
1921 – Hjalmar Branting, Sweden; Christian Lange, Norway
1920 – Leon Bourgeois, France
1919 – Woodrow Wilson, USA
1918 – Not awarded
1917 – International Committee of the Red Cross, Switzerland
1916 – Not awarded
1915 – Not awarded
1914 – Not awarded
1913 – Henri La Fontaine, Belgium
1912 – Elihu Root, USA
1911 – Tobias Asser, Netherlands; Alfred Fried, Austria
1910 – Permanent International Peace Bureau, Switzerland
1909 – Auguste Beernaert, Belgium; Paul Henri d’Estournelles de Constant, France
1908 – Klas Pontus Arnoldson, Sweden; Fredrik Bajer, Denmark
1907 – Ernesto Teodoro Moneta, Italy; Louis Renault, France
1906 – Theodore Roosevelt, USA
1905 – Bertha von Suttner, Austria
1904 – Institute of International Law, Belgium
1903 – Randal Cremer, UK
1902 – Elie Ducommun and Albert Gobat, both Switzerland
1901 – Henry Dunant, Switzerland; Frederic Passy, France