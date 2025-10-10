Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Check Out Complete List Of Winners From Henry Dunant In 1901 To Maria Corina Machado In 2025

Venezuelan engineer and former deputy of the National Assembly, Maria Corina Machado, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for working towards democratic rights for her country's citizens. Machado, who has earned the moniker of the 'Venezuelan Iron Lady', has fought a long battle to bring democracy to her country.

Nominations for this year's Nobel Peace Prize closed on 31 January, with the selection process remaining highly confidential, in keeping with long-standing tradition.

From 1901 to 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize has been presented 105 times to 142 recipients, comprising 111 individuals and 31 organisations. The International Committee of the Red Cross was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1917, 1944 and 1963. The Red Cross remains the only recipient to have received the Nobel Peace Prize three times.

Interested in exploring who has earned this prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901? Here's a comprehensive list of Nobel Peace Prize laureates, from Henry Dunant in 1901 to 2025.

Full List Of Nobel Peace Prize Winners (1901 to 2025)

2025 – María Corina Machado, Venezuela

2024 – Nihon Hidankyo, Japan

2023 – Narges Mohammadi, Iran

2022 – Ales Bialiatski, Belarus; Memorial, Russia; Center for Civil Liberties, Ukraine

2021 – Maria Ressa, Philippines; Dmitry Muratov, Russia

2020 – World Food Programme, United Nations

2019 – Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopia

2018 – Denis Mukwege, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Nadia Murad, Iraq

2017 – International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, Switzerland

2016 – Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia

2015 – National Dialogue Quartet, Tunisia

2014 – Kailash Satyarth, India; Malala Yousafzai, Pakistan

2013 – Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Netherlands

2012 – European Union, European Union

2011 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia; Leymah Gbowee, Liberia; Tawakkol Karman, Yemen

2010 – Liu Xiaobo, China

2009 – Barack Obama, United States

2008 – Martti Ahtisaari, Finland

2007 – Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and Al Gore, both of USA

2006 – Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank, both of Bangladesh

2005 – International Atomic Energy Agency, United Nations; Mohamed ElBaradei, Egypt

2004 – Wangari Muta Maathai, Kenya

2003 – Shirin Ebadi, Iran

2002 – Jimmy Carter, USA

2001 – United Nations, USA; Kofi Annan, Ghana

2000 – Kim Dae-jung, South Korea

1999 – Medecins Sans Frontieres, Switzerland

1998 – John Hume and David Trimble, Ireland and UK

1997 – International Campaign to Ban Landmines, Switzerland; Jody Williams, USA

1996 – Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo AND Jose Ramos-Horta, both of East Timor

1995 – Joseph Rotblat, Poland; Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, Canada

1994 – Yasser Arafat, Palestine; Yitzhak Rabin, Israel; Shimon Peres, Israel

1993 – Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk, both of South Africa

1992 – Rigoberta Menchu Tum, Guatemala

1991 – Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar

1990 – Mikhail Gorbachev, USSR (now Russia)

1989 – Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama

1988 – United Nations Peace-Keeping Forces, United Nations

1987 – Oscar Arias Sanchez, Costa Rica

1986 – Elie Wiesel, USA

1985 – International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, USA

1984 – Desmond Tutu, South Africa

1983 – Lech Walesa, Poland

1982 – Alva Myrdal, Sweden; Alfonso García Robles, Mexico

1981 – Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations

1980 – Adolfo Perez Esquivel, Argentina

1979 – Mother Teresa, India

1978 – Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat, Egypt; Menachem Begin, Israel

1977 – Amnesty International, United Kingdom

1976 – Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan, both UK

1975 – Andrei Sakharov, USSR (now Russia)

1974 – Sean MacBride, Ireland; Eisaku Sato, Japan

1973 – Henry Kissinger, USA; Le Duc Tho, Vietnam

1972 – Not awarded

1971 – Willy Brandt, Germany

1970 – Norman E. Borlaug, United States

1969 – International Labour Organization, United Nations

1968 – Rene Cassin, France

1967 – Not awarded

1966 – Not awarded

1965 – UNICEF

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr., USA

1963 – International Committee of the Red Cross, Switzerland; League of Red Cross Societies, Switzerland

1962 – Linus Pauling, USA

1961 – Dag Hammarskjold, Sweden

1960 – Albert Luthuli, South Africa

1959 – Philip Noel-Baker, UK

1958 – Georges Pire, Belgium

1957 – Lester Bowles Pearson, Canada

1956 – Not awarded

1955 – Not awarded

1954 – Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations

1953 – George C. Marshall, United States

1952 – Albert Schweitzer, France

1951 – Leon Jouhaux, France

1950 – Ralph Bunche, USA

1949 – Lord Boyd-Orr, United Kingdom

1948 – Not awarded

1947 – Friends Service Council, UK; American Friends Service Committee, USA

1946 – Emily Greene Balch, USA; John Raleigh Mott, USA

1945 – Cordell Hull, USA

1944 – International Committee of the Red Cross, Switzerland

1943 – Not awarded

1942 – Not awarded

1941 – Not awarded

1940 – Not awarded

1939 – Not awarded

1938 – Nansen International Office for Refugees, Switzerland

1937 – Robert Cecil, Viscount Cecil of Chelwood, UK

1936 – Carlos Saavedra Lamas, Argentina

1935 – Carl von Ossietzky, Germany

1934 – Arthur Henderson, UK

1933 – Norman Angell, United Kingdom

1932 – Not awarded

1931 – Jane Addams and Nicholas Murray Butler, both USA

1930 – Nathan Soderblom, Sweden

1929 – Frank Billings Kellogg, United States

1928 – Not awarded

1927 – Ferdinand Buisson, France; Ludwig Quidde, Germany

1926 – Aristide Briand, France; Gustav Stresemann, Germany

1925 – Sir Austen Chamberlain, UK; Charles G. Dawes, USA

1924 – Not awarded

1923 – Not awarded

1922 – Fridtjof Nansen, Norway

1921 – Hjalmar Branting, Sweden; Christian Lange, Norway

1920 – Leon Bourgeois, France

1919 – Woodrow Wilson, USA

1918 – Not awarded

1917 – International Committee of the Red Cross, Switzerland

1916 – Not awarded

1915 – Not awarded

1914 – Not awarded

1913 – Henri La Fontaine, Belgium

1912 – Elihu Root, USA

1911 – Tobias Asser, Netherlands; Alfred Fried, Austria

1910 – Permanent International Peace Bureau, Switzerland

1909 – Auguste Beernaert, Belgium; Paul Henri d’Estournelles de Constant, France

1908 – Klas Pontus Arnoldson, Sweden; Fredrik Bajer, Denmark

1907 – Ernesto Teodoro Moneta, Italy; Louis Renault, France

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt, USA

1905 – Bertha von Suttner, Austria

1904 – Institute of International Law, Belgium

1903 – Randal Cremer, UK

1902 – Elie Ducommun and Albert Gobat, both Switzerland

1901 – Henry Dunant, Switzerland; Frederic Passy, France