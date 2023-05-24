'No 5G, 6G, Only Guruji': US Ambassador Eric Garcetti praises PM Modi's leadership, highlights technology cooperation

Eric Garcetti | Twitter

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that India is in excellent hands. He commended the transformative policies implemented by the Modi administration in collaboration with the public and private sectors, as well as the community aspect that characterizes India's current rise.

Garcetti emphasized the importance of 5G technology in the shared efforts of the United States and India to build a resilient economy for the future.

Building a trust-based technology ecosystem

To foster an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, Garcetti emphasized the need for shared values to guide shared decisions. He highlighted the significance of events like workshops in building mutual trust and confidence, enabling the transformation of ideas into action.

Looking ahead to Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to the US, Garcetti discussed the focus on technology cooperation between the two countries. The National Security Advisor is actively preparing for the Prime Minister's state visit to Washington, DC next month, with a particular emphasis on critical emerging technologies.

The backbone of progress: 5G technology

Garcetti stressed that India and the US share values that recognize technology as more than just faster speeds or improved connectivity. He emphasized that technology serves as a reflection of progress and development.

In this context, he pointed out that India does not differentiate between 5G, 6G, or 7G; instead, there is only "Guruji," signifying the importance of the wise and knowledgeable individuals driving technological advancements.

A promising future for both India and the US

Ambassador Garcetti's praise for Prime Minister Modi's leadership and his emphasis on technology cooperation between the US and India reflect the strong bond between the two countries. As they work together to harness the potential of emerging technologies, they aim to create a prosperous future driven by shared values and mutual trust.