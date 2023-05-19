US Ambassador Eric Garcetti relishes Bun Maska at Mumbai's iconic Kyani & Co

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
Newly appointed US Ambassador in India, Eric Garcetti, was on his first visit to Mumbai since he assumed post in April this year. After indulging in finest places of the city, he headed for a bun maska at the legendary Kyani & Co.
Garcetti also met businessman Anand Mahindra and took a tour of the city in one of his electic car
Eric also tried his hands at the gentleman's sport, cricket, with the best woman in Blue-- Mithali Raj
Eric's visit also included visiting holy shrines of different communities settled in Mumbai and it wouldn't be complete without visitng a Zoroastrian temple
He was amazed by the "world class collection of Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Shaivite sculpture at the Heras Institute Museum".
No visit to Mumbai is complete witout visiting this heritage monument--the Gateway of India.
He was also given the taste of ' Haapus Aamba' (Alphanso Mangoes) because summers without the fruit is incomplete
Eric had a quiet moment at Mani Bhavan, Maharma Gandhi's Mumbai residence
Garcetti also ticked off the newly inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre from his list of places to visit. He learnt about India’s rich textile heritage at the India in Fashion exhibit.