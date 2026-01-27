 Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Falls During Reception Parade In Turkey - VIDEO
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu briefly stumbled during a ceremonial reception at the Turkish Presidential Palace, a moment captured on camera and widely shared online. Security personnel quickly assisted him and the programme continued without disruption. Officials said Tinubu suffered no injury and went ahead with scheduled engagements during his state visit to Turkey.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu briefly stumbled during an official reception parade in Turkey, a moment that was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media. The incident occurred as he was walking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The clip shows Tinubu losing his footing while exchanging pleasantries with officials during the ceremonial parade. Security personnel quickly rushed to his aid.

The incident occurred as President Tinubu was walking during the ceremonial welcome organised by Turkish authorities as part of his official visit to the country. Tinubu had arrived at the Turkish Presidential Palace in a black limousine.

There was no interruption to the programme and President Tinubu proceeded with the rest of the official activities scheduled for the visit. Nigerian officials present at the event did not report any injury or health concerns arising from the incident. The Presidency has not issued a formal statement on the brief stumble.

Immediately after Tinubu alighted from the vehicle, the military band played Nigeria’s national anthem, followed by the Turkish national anthem.

Tinubu is in Turkey as part of Nigeria’s ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, defence cooperation and infrastructure development. He departed Abuja for the state visit to Turkey on Monday.

