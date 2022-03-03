Netflix, Oracle now join international boycott of Russia

Washington, D.C. (US): Streaming giant Netflix will no longer come up with Russian content.

Due to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, Netflix has decided to pause all future projects and acquisitions from President Vladimir Putin-led country, Variety reported.

The streamer had four Russian originals in the pipeline, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk which was shooting and has been put on hold. The 1990’s set series was Netflix’s second original series filming in Russia, following ‘Anna K which wrapped last year.’

The service was launched in the country just over a year ago and is believed to have about 1 million subscribers.

Prior to Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros. announced their decision of halting the theatrical releases of their projects in Russia.

Elsewhere in tech, cloud computing company Oracle also said it has suspended operations in Russia.

The two companies are the latest US technology firms to take action against Russia as attacks on Ukraine's cities have escalated.

On Tuesday, Apple also announced that it was halting sales in Russia.

Deputy Minister Alexander Bornyakov told the Reuters news agency that Ukraine has sought help from 50 different companies - in a bid to apply pressure to Russia.

"More sanctions imposed, faster peace restored," Borynakov said on social media.

In a tweet Oracle said: "On behalf of Oracle's 150,000 employees around the world and in support of both the elected government of Ukraine and for the people of Ukraine"

In recent days, global brands including Shell, Nike, H&M and Boeing have cut ties or temporarily suspended sales in Russia.

Moscow has responded to foreign companies distancing themselves from Russia by temporarily restricting Russian asset sales by foreigners.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin met with the president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs to discuss how it would attempt to minimise the impact of sanctions announced so far.

Netflix confirmed to Hollywood Reporter magazine that it would not be carrying Russian state-backed channels on its streaming service.

"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," a Netflix spokesperson told the magazine in a statement.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:07 AM IST