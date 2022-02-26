Skipper Robert Lewandowski backs Poland's boycott of Russia FIFA World Cup play-off match

Robert Lewandowski has backed Poland's boycott of their World Cup play-off against Russia in because of the invasion of Ukraine, saying "we can't pretend that nothing is happening".

Russia are due to host Poland in Moscow on 24 March, while Ukraine travel to Scotland on the same day.

Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza has said the team "does not intend" to play the game.

"The right decision," tweeted Poland captain Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski, 33, who is his country's all-time highest goalscorer, added: "I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian national team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening."

On Thursday, Fifa said it would monitor the situation after Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic said in a joint statement that play-off matches should not be played in Russia.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:09 PM IST