Nepal Plane Crash: FDR and CVR of Yeti Airlines indicates engine problem as reason behind Pokhara disaster

Nepal plane crash: 68 killed as Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Pokhara | ANI

The Nepal probe committee looking into last month's plane crash in Pokhara has found engine problem as the main reason behind the horrific accident.

Flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft indicated a problem in the engine which led to the crash January 15 which resulted in the death of over 140 people on board.

