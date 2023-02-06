e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNepal Plane Crash: FDR and CVR of Yeti Airlines indicates engine problem as reason behind Pokhara disaster

Nepal Plane Crash: FDR and CVR of Yeti Airlines indicates engine problem as reason behind Pokhara disaster

Flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft indicated a problem in the engine which led to the crash January 15 which resulted in the death of over 140 people on board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Nepal plane crash: 68 killed as Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Pokhara | ANI
The Nepal probe committee looking into last month's plane crash in Pokhara has found engine problem as the main reason behind the horrific accident.

More details to follow...

