Nepal plane crash: Co-pilot Anju Khativada was to become captain after landing, had lost husband to similar tragedy in 2006

A Nepalese passenger plane carrying 72 people, including five Indians, crashed on Sunday (January 15) while landing at the airport in Pokhara, Nepal. So far, bodies of 68 people have been recovered in this accident. As per Nepali Army official, the search operation were halted Sunday night, and would resume again on Monday. Meanwhile, the story of Anju Khativada, the co-pilot of the plane, has made people emotional.

The ill-fated flight was Anju's last as co-pilot

The ill-fated Yeti Airlines flight was Anju Khativada's last as co-pilot. She was about to become the captain after making a safe landing Sunday, ABP news reported. To become a captain, she went on a flight with senior pilot and instructor Kamal KC. To become a pilot, at least 100 hours of flying experience is required. Co-pilot Anju had successfully landed in almost all the airports of Nepal earlier.

She would have got chief pilot's license upon landing

While flying to Pokhara, Captain KC had made her sit on the seat of the chief pilot. After the successful landing at Pokhara, Anju would have got the chief pilot's license. Unfortunately, just 10 seconds before making the landing, her dreams and aspirations went up in smoke. The co-pilot of Yeti Airlines plane died 10 seconds before becoming the captain. Captain KC had 35 years of pilot experience. KC has already trained many pilots and people trained under him are today known as successful pilots.

Anju's husband had died in a similar tragedy

Another sad coincidence is that co-pilot Anju's husband Deepak Pokharel had also died in a crash of Yeti Airlines flight. Her husband had also died as co-pilot 16 years ago. The co-pilot of Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on June 21, 2006 was Anju's husband Deepak Pokharel. Yeti Airlines 9N AEQ aircraft going to Jumla from Nepalgunj via Surkhet had crashed, in which 6 passengers and 4 crew members were killed.

