WATCH: Indian passenger's Facebook Live video captures Nepal plane crash from inside ill-fated Yeti Airlines flight in Pokhara

The video shows that the Yeti Airlines flight was in its decent towards the Pokhara airport when it suddenly went down and caught fire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
One of the five Indian passengers on board the ill-fated Yeti Airlines flight on Sunday was allegedly live on Facebook just moments before it crashed in Pokhara.

The video shot from the passenger's phone is going viral on social media. It shows that the plane was in its decent towards the Pokhara airport when it suddenly went down and caught fire.

The phone kept on recording even as the plane was engulfed in flames.

Read Also
Nepal Plane Crash: 4 out of 5 Indians killed 'were planning to enjoy paragliding' in Pokhara, hailed...
article-image

The tragic plane crash claimed at least 68 lives, thus, becoming Nepal's worst air disaster in 30 years. Five Indians were also killed in the crash.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines was going from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it went down into a river gorge on the bank of the Seti River, barely 20 minutes after taking off.

The five Indians who died in the plane crash have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.

Read Also
Nepal Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi 'pained' by tragic Yeti Airlines disaster
article-image

