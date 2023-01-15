Nepal Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi 'pained' by tragic Yeti Airlines disaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reacted to the tragic news of the plane crash in Nepal which has claimed 68 lives so far. The Yeti Airlines flight was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was going from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it went down into a river gorge on the bank of the Seti River, barely 20 minutes after taking off.

Yeti Airlines later informed that there were 53 Nepali, 5 Indian, 4 Russian, 2 Korean passengers on board along with one each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia, and France.

"Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals.

PM Modi took to social media to express his condolences to the bereaved families.

"In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. @cmprachanda @PM_nepal," Modi tweeted.

The five Indians who died in the plane crash have been identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.

Worst Air Disaster in Nepal

While plane crashes are quite frequent in Nepal, this particular one is one of the deadliest in recent history. With the death toll reaching 68, the latest air crash is the worst in Nepal in the last 30 years.

42 bodies have been recovered so far as officials late in the evening called off the search operations for the day, saying they will resume on Monday.