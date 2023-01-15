e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCivil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles loss of lives in Nepal plane crash

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles loss of lives in Nepal plane crash

At least 36 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people, including 10 foreigners, onboard crashed into a river gorge on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport and eight bodies have been recovered, according to media reports

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Jyotiraditya Scindia | File
Follow us on

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the loss of lives in the plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, in which 72 people were on board. "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti," tweeted Scindia.

An aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday.


The plane, a 72-seater passenger aircraft, reportedly crashed on the runway at Pokhara Airport in Nepal while landing. The airport is closed for the time being and rescue operations are underway.


Kathmandu Post quoted a spokesperson of Yeti Airlines Sudarshan Bartaula as saying that the ATR 72 Yeti airlines aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.


Images and videos of the crash posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the crash site. Further details awaited.

Read Also
Nepal plane crash: 5 Indians among 10 foreigners who were on ill-fated Yeti Airways plane that...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles loss of lives in Nepal plane crash

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles loss of lives in Nepal plane crash

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Budgam

Thane crime: Robbers bid to quench his thirst helps police to solve theft case worth ₹ 1 crore

Thane crime: Robbers bid to quench his thirst helps police to solve theft case worth ₹ 1 crore

PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

VIDEO: MV Ganga Vilas the luxury cruise serves alcohol, has a bar, claims Akhilesh Yadav

VIDEO: MV Ganga Vilas the luxury cruise serves alcohol, has a bar, claims Akhilesh Yadav