Nepal plane crash: 5 Indians among 10 foreigners who were on ill-fated Yeti Airways plane that crashed in Pokhara

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway, and the airport is closed for the time being. According to reports, around 10 out of the 68 passengers on flight were foreign nationals. Five of them were Indians.

A total of 42 dead bodies were recovered from the crash site until now. Six children are said to have died in the crash. However, the identification and exact count of injured and deceased passengers is yet not known.

Pictures and videos posted on social media platforms showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.