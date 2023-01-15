Nepal Plane Crash Video: Watch final moments of ill-fated Yeti Airways flight before it came down

Nepal Plane Crash Video: Watch final moments of ill-fated Yeti Airways flight before it crashed |

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway, and the airport is closed for the time being.

Crash caught on camera

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, the horrific ordeal of moments before plane crash were captured. In the video, one can see the plane coming down at high speeds. The plane gets titled to the left side until it eventually crashed on the runway of Pokhara airport. A loud sound was heard in the last second of the recording, probably taken by a local standing in a building.

42 dead bodies recovered yet

Around 10 out of the 68 passengers on flight were foreign nationals. Five of them were Indians. A total of 42 dead bodies were recovered from the crash site until now. Six children are said to have died in the crash.

Pictures and videos posted on social media platforms showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

More details are awaited.