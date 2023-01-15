Nepal Plane Crash: 4 out of 5 Indians killed 'were planning to enjoy paragliding' in Pokhara, hailed from UP

Nepal plane crash: 68 killed as Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Pokhara | ANI

The five Indians killed in the Nepal plane crash on Sunday were reportedly planning to do paragliding in Pokhara. All the five Indians were reportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.

The tragic plane crash claimed at least 68 lives, thus, becoming Nepal's worst air disaster in 30 years.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines was going from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it went down into a river gorge on the bank of the Seti River, barely 20 minutes after taking off.

There were 53 Nepali, 5 Indian, 4 Russian, 2 Korean passengers on board along with one each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia, and France.

The five Indians who died in the plane crash have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.

“All the four were planning to enjoy paragliding in the lake city and tourist hub Pokhara,” recalled Ajay Kumar Shah, a resident of Sarlahi district in southern Nepal.

Killed on Arrival

Among the five Indian nationals, four had just arrived in Kathmandu from India on Friday.

“We came together from India in the same vehicle," Shah added. “They stayed in Gaushala near Pashupatinath Temple and then in Hotel Discovery of Thamel, before departing to Pokhara,” he said.

They were planning to return to India from Pokhara via Gorakhpur, he added.

Sonu, the eldest among the Indian nationals, was a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, officials of the Indian Embassy here in Kathmandu have reached out to the family members of the four Indian nationals.

