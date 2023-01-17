Nepal Plane Crash: Father of deceased flight attendant asked her not to report to work for festival celebrations |

Kathmandu: On Sunday, a plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara resulted in the death of 69 individuals, including Oshin Ale Magar, a 24-year-old flight attendant. Oshin had promised her family that she would come home after work to celebrate the Maghe Sankranti holiday with them, but her promise was left unfulfilled when the Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 plane she was on, crashed on the bank of the Seti River in the city of Pokhara. The plane had 72 people on board, including five Indians.

Oshin lived in Kathmandu and graduated as an air hostess from Sahara Air Hostess Academy

Oshin had studied in India and had been working with Yeti Airlines for two years. Originally from Madi in Chitwan, she had been living in Kathmandu and had invited her parents to stay with her for the last six months. She had two sisters and a brother, and was the eldest of four siblings. She had taken her siblings to Kathmandu for their education and graduated as an air hostess from Sahara Air Hostess Academy in Kathmandu. She had married two years ago in Pokhara and her husband was currently in the UK.

Oshin's family was preparing for festive celebrations

When the plane crash occurred, Oshin's family was preparing for the holiday celebration at home. Her father, Mohan Ale Magar, a retired Indian Army soldier, recalls telling her not to report to work on a special day early in the morning, but she insisted on celebrating the festival after finishing two flights. Her father Mohan and her mother, Sabnam Ale Magar, had to travel to Pokhara to identify their daughter's body.

