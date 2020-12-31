Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on Feb 16, says Pakistan minister

Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Wednesday said it will cancel the passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on February 16.

Sharif, 70, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, has been living in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

The three-time former prime minister, who was convicted in two corruption cases -- Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia -- was declared a proclaimed offender earlier this month by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before it despite several warnings.