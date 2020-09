On Monday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif in Pakistan in a money laundering case.

He was arrested from Lahore High Court (LHC). The NAB officials took him into custody after his bail plea was rejected.

Earlier, a two-judge bench of the LHC rejected the bail petition.

PML-N leaders and supporters were seen on the streets who protested Sharif's arrest.