National Museum of Singapore’s Get Curious: All About Play! To Make School Holidays Fun For Students

Discover the wonders of the natural world and find out ways to protect the environment through a series of interactive installations and programmes.

Don’t miss the ever-popular immersive installation, Story of the Forest, which will make its final run at the Museum till later this year. The exciting line-up of activities includes a rainforest-inspired Ranger Buddies C.O.U.R.A.G.E. installation in partnership with Mandai X, an outdoor pop-up playground filled with sustainable activities and play ideas, upcycled craft workshops, multisensory performances, and more!

Complete list of events

Interactive Installation: Ranger Buddies: It All Begins With C.O.U.R.A.G.E. (in collaboration with Mandai X)

Date: 25 May to 23 June

Time: 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 6pm daily

Venue: Gallery Theatre, Basement Level

Free, no pre-registration required. Recommended for families with children aged 3 and above.

A new mission awaits, Ranger Buddies! Rainforests are disappearing at an alarming rate and animals are at risk of losing their homes. Overcome different obstacles and use your C.O.U.R.A.G.E. strengths to save the day at the National Museum of Singapore! Parental accompaniment is required, regardless of age of child. To allow more families to enjoy the installation, timed entry will be implemented on weekends and public holidays. Twenty-five children with max two accompanying adults per child will be admitted on a first come, first served basis for each 50-minute time slot, as listed below. New families may be admitted during the slot when spaces are freed up, but will have to abide by the same end time.

Logo of Ranger Buddies: It All Begins With C.O.U.R.A.G.E. | Photo courtesy: National Museum of Singapore

Admission time slots for weekends and public holidays:

● 10am – 10.50am

● 11am – 11.50am

● 1pm – 1.50pm

● 2pm – 2.50pm

● 3pm – 3.50pm

● 4pm – 4.50pm

● 5pm – 5.50pm

Timed entry will not apply on weekdays if maximum capacity is not reached.

Special Showcase: Reimagining Plastic: The Second Life Fabric

Date: 25 May to 23 June

Time: 10am to 7pm daily

Venue: Gallery Theatre Foyer, Basement Level

Can we breathe new life into discarded plastic materials by repurposing them into new, functional forms? Be inspired by this special showcase conceptualised by artist and educator Tan Haur, featuring collaborative artworks by students from APSN Katong School and Bedok View Secondary School, and their vision for a future where plastic waste transcends its disposable nature to become vibrant fabric creations.

The artwork are done by students from APSN Katong School and Bedok View Secondary School.

Photo courtesy: National Museum of Singapore

I Spy: Spot the Animals! A Hunt Activity in Story of the Forest

Date: 25 May to 23 June

Time: 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 6pm daily

Venue: Children’s Season Info Counter at Glass Atrium, Level 2 (beside Story of the Forest)

Free, no pre-registration required. Recommended for families with children aged 3 and up.

The magical Story of the Forest immersive installation will be retiring at the end of this year. Seize the opportunity now to stroll through and enjoy this digital display of selected plants and animals from the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings brought to life. Complete the hunt activity sheet to redeem a stationery set sponsored by Pilot, while stocks last.

This immersive installation will be retiring at the end of this year.

Photo courtesy: National Museum of Singapore

Drop-in Craft Activity: Animal Portrait Squeegee Painting by Arterly Obsessed

Date: 25 and 26 May, 1, 2 and 8 June

Time: 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm – 5pm

Venue: Glass Atrium, Level 2

Free on first come, first served basis, no pre-registration required. Recommended for families with children aged 3 and above.

Create your own colourful squeegee paintings using a simple and fun technique! Different animal templates will be available across the 5 dates.

A sample work from the animal portrait squeegee painting activity.

Photo courtesy: National Museum of Singapore

Drop-in Craft Activity: “Building My Forest” Rubber Stamping by WahSoSimple

Date: 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23 June

Time: 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm

Venue: Glass Atrium, Level 2

Free on first come, first served basis, no pre-registration required. Recommended for families with children aged three and above.

Choose your favourite animals and build a fantastical forest. Collect a forest scene colouring sheet and stamp your selected animal prints to create your own artwork.

Photo courtesy: National Museum of Singapore

The activity is recommended for children aged over three and above.

Drop-in Craft Activity: My Woven Basket by Lollibox

Date: 25 and 26 May, 1, 2, 8 and 9 June

Time: 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm

Venue: Gallery Theatre Foyer, Basement Level

Free on first come, first served basis, no pre-registration required. Recommended for families with children aged 4 and above.

Use t-shirt yarn to create your own woven basket, which you can bring back home and keep little trinkets in.

A woven basket. photo courtesy: National Museum of Singapore

Drop-in Craft Activity: Upcycled Coin Pouch from NMS’ PVC Banners by Ecoponics

Date: 15, 16, 22 and 23 June

Time: 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm

Venue: Gallery Theatre Foyer, Basement Level

Free on first come, first served basis, no pre-registration required. Recommended for families with children aged 4 and above.

Have you ever noticed the large exhibition banners hanging on the facade of our building? Give a second life to our past exhibition banners and create your own samosa-shaped coin pouch as a unique souvenir of your museum visit.

A handy coin pouch. Photo courtesy: National Museum of Singapore

Sustainable Outdoor Water and Plastic Playground by Mindful Space

Date: 25 and 26 May, 1, 2 and 8 June

Time: 2 to 5pm

Venue: Outdoors area beside the Banyan Tree

Free, no pre-registration required. Suitable for families with children aged 1 and above.

Dive into a world of eco-friendly fun at this recycled plastic and water playground! Join us for a splashing good time as we pour, dunk, spray and play in our one-of-a-kind oasis created from recycled plastics.

Parental accompaniment is required, regardless of age of child.

Parents may wish to bring a change of clothes as all 4 stations of this playground feature water play.

In the spirit of sustainability, water is refilled only at certain hours of the afternoon; three of the stations have a catchment area for water to be recycled for play; and plastic materials are reused or upcycled from Mindful Space’s other community projects and events.

This programme will continue in the event of light rain.

The month-long program will feature various events which will help students learn more about the environment.

Photo courtesy: National Museum of Singapore

Sustainable Outdoor Pop-Up Playground by Chapter Zero

Date: 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23 June

Time: 2 to 5pm

Venue: Outdoors area beside the Banyan Tree

Free, no pre-registration required. Suitable for families with children aged 3 and above.

Drop by the five stations of this vibrant pop-up playground, and be inspired by different ways of reusing everyday plastic and other recyclable materials through child-led play to reduce waste.

Station 1: Splash & Save!

Station 2: Fort-ify Your Fun!

Station 3: That’s A Wrap!

Station 4: Re:Creations Corner

Station 5: Raving Reusables

At the end of your exploration at Stations 3 and 4, families may bring home your created craft and wrapping paper, or place them in one of two boxes provided for recyclable vs. non-recyclable products, to practise being mindful about waste management and recycling.

Parental accompaniment is required, regardless of age of child.

Parents may wish to bring a change of clothes as one of the five stations at this playground features water play.

The activity aims to teach children about waste reduction and recycling. Photo courtesy: National Museum of Singapore

In the spirit of sustainability, some of the playground materials will be collected from the museum and/or the public, and will be recycled after the sessions.

This programme will continue in the event of light rain.

