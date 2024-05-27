DOTS Academy @ Central Aims To Make Confident, Curious, And Future-Ready Individuals Out Of Singapore Youth

Singapore has got a new platform that will give up to 1,000 young people access to diverse learning opportunities and coaching. ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’ is a two-year pilot programme, under collaboration between the Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC) and the Singapore Land Group Limited (SingLand).

The programme aims to nurture confident, curious, and future-ready individuals. Within the ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’ programme are various learning initiatives to empower the youth:

‘I Am Talented’, an initiative that provides opportunities for self-discovery, inspiring excellence in non-academic and academic pursuits

Career exploration workshops to develop insights and actionable plans towards a meaningful career

Mentoring sessions and workshops to support development and school-to-work transitions, facilitated by Mentoring SG

Educational workshops, field trips and other ad-hoc learning experiences

Priority entry for disadvantaged youth

At the DOTS Academy @ Central, priority is given to the youth from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those who may not have access to these opportunities.

Participants can choose from a gamut of curated learning experiences — career exploration workshops, industry tasters and field trips spanning digital, creative and practical skills such as Augmented Reality, robotics, photography, entrepreneurship, and fine dining etiquette, amongst many others.

These learning experiences are categorised into Core and Elective modules.

Core modules are compulsory for all participants, while Elective modules can be chosen according to preference from a provided list. To graduate, participants must complete at least three Core and two Electives or four Core modules within two years.

Mentorship and leadership development

Interested youth participants may sign up for mentorship. Successful applicants will be matched with one or more mentors. Through regular engagement sessions and activities, mentors will befriend and guide their mentees.

Selected mentees will further develop their leadership capacities. They may pay it forward by assuming leadership positions or mentoring future participants. This ensures a sustainable line of mentors.

Launch of DOTS Academy @ Central

Close to 200 young people gathered at St Andrew’s Junior College on May 25 for the official launch of the ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’ initiative. Gracing the event was Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District, and Jonathan Eu, Chief Executive of SingLand, who presented a cheque to Central Singapore CDC. They jointly launched the SGD 500,000 programme in the presence of guests and beneficiaries.

DOTS Academy @ Central has been made possible by the donation of SGD 250,000 by SingLand. Central Singapore CDC contributed SGD 250,000 through a dollar-to-dollar matching grant.

Youth participants at DOTS Academy @ Central. Photo courtesy: Central CDC |

More than 200 young people took part in the ‘I Am Talented’ workshops on May 18 and May 25. In March this year, nearly 50 youth participants and mentors took part in career exploration and mentoring training sessions.

Building on the momentum, Central Singapore CDC will continue working closely with community partners and corporate organisations to expand the offering of learning experiences.

Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District, said, “Much of life is about the connection of dots; each dot an embodiment of one’s experiences and opportunities. The more dots one has, the more enriching one’s life may be.

“Central CDC’s DOTS Academy @ Central is a programme to provide exposure and coaching to our youths and young adults. Priority will be given to youths with fewer opportunities than their peers. We hope to level the playing field for these youths. I sincerely thank SingLand for their generosity and belief in this cause. I encourage other businesses to partner us to provide more quality ‘dots’ for our young residents.”

Jonathan Eu, Chief Executive, SingLand, said, “We are proud to partner Central Singapore CDC to offer youths a multitude of enriching experiences that build confidence, nurture curiosity, and allow them to develop future-ready skills. It is only through such meaningful partnerships that we magnify the impact of our social initiatives.

Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District (extreme right), and Jonathan Eu, Chief Executive, SingLand (second from left) at the launch of DOTS Academy @ Central on May 25. Photo courtesy: Central CDC |

“We hope that youths from this pilot will not only learn valuable skills from these experiences but [also] pay it forward by teaching others. By fostering a culture of giving back, we build a more caring society where no one gets left behind.”

Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District (extreme right), and Jonathan Eu, Chief Executive, SingLand (second from left) at the launch of DOTS Academy

Overview of ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’

What is ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’?

In partnership with SingLand, ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’ is a new initiative by Central Singapore CDC aimed at providing access, exposure, and coaching for youths based in Central to become Confident, Curious, and Future-Ready.

Why ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’?

Recognising that a fulfilling life is woven from a richly interconnected series of opportunities, exposures, and connections, akin to a constellation of ‘dots’, Central Singapore CDC is dedicated to enriching the lives of youths based in Central.

This is achieved through the provision of valuable learning opportunities, meaningful exposures, and connections, thereby levelling the playing field for youths who lack access to these vital resources.

These learning opportunities, exposures, and connections, symbolically referred to as ‘dots’, will be consolidated and offered under the ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’ initiative.

Read Also UK Recovering Faster Than Expected After Slipping Into Technical Recession: IMF

Who can Benefit from ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’?

‘DOTS Academy @ Central’ aims to reach out to the following groups of individuals:

● Youth beneficiaries (Aged 13 to 35 years)

Based in Central Singapore District, these youths lack access to similar learning opportunities, experiences, and connections. First-Year (Pilot): 100 Youths; Post-Pilot: Up to 1,000 Youths

● Mentors (or Partners with Mentorship Resources)

These mentors (or partners) will train and engage a community of mentors to accompany and/or guide the youths throughout their journey within the ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’. The mentors will also encourage the youths to discover and explore their individual strengths and interests.

● ‘DOTS’ providers

These ‘DOTS’ Providers will provide the learning opportunities and exposures for the youths. These ‘DOTS’ encompass Core Signatures (e.g., career exploration), Electives, and Capstone Experiences (e.g., internships) – all aligned with the 5 pillars of Central Singapore’s Better Life model:

1. Financial Wellness e.g., Topics on Financial Literacy and Investment, Entrepreneurship Opportunities

2. Physical Wellness & Sustainability e.g., Exposure to Different Sports, Topics on Nutrition and Sustainability

3. Socio-Emotional Wellness & Inclusivity e.g., Topics on Fostering Empathy, Understanding of Persons with Disabilities

4. Lifelong Learning e.g., Behind-the-Scenes Career Learning Journeys, Adulting Series for Older Youths

5. Service to Others e.g., Volunteering Opportunities

How is ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’ structured?

The ‘DOTS Academy @ Central’ is structured based on the ALL-SOME-FEW model, providing tailored support and resources to different groups of youths, ensuring that each youth receives the necessary guidance and opportunities to be Confident, Curious, and Future-Ready.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)