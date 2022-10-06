Myanmar: Japanese journalist gets 10 years in prison for filming anti-junta protest

e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMyanmar: Japanese journalist gets 10 years in prison for filming anti-junta protest

Tetsuo Kitada, deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy, said Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement

Associated PressUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
An image of Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar while covering a protest, is displayed at the Japan Press Club in Tokyo on August 3, 2022 | AP
Bangkok (Thailand): A court in military-ruled Myanmar has handed a 10-year prison sentence to a Japanese journalist who was arrested after filming an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said Thursday.

Tetsuo Kitada, deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy, said Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, which would be served concurrently.

The electronic transactions law covers offenses that involve spreading false or provocative information. Incitement is a catch-all political law covering activities deemed to cause unrest.

Kubota was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country's largest city, after taking photos and videos of a flash protest against Myanmar's 2021 takeover by the military.

