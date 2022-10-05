Chennai: Tamil Nadu residents trafficked into Myanmar brought back in city

Gingee KS Masthan with the Tamil nadu residents rescued | ANI

Chennai: Thirteen people from Tamil Nadu who were trafficked to Myanmar arrived in Chennai on Wednesday morning, said state minister Gingee KS Masthan.

The 13 people had applied for jobs in Dubai and were later sent to Thailand under the pretext of work being there and then were illegally taken to Myanmar.

"Thirteen people, who got duped in Thailand on the pretext of jobs and were taken illegally into Myanmar, arrived in Chennai. People were trafficked to Myanmar from various parts of the state via agents; CM MK Stalin took efforts to save them," Masthan told the media persons.

Gingee further said that 50 more Indian nationals are in Myanmar and the government will bring them back.

"We applied for a job in Dubai. The Dubai agent said that the job is in Thailand but there was no job when we reached there. They took us around 450 km away to some place in a car. From there, a group of Chinese people made us cross a river illegally," a victim from Coimbatore told ANI.

"They took our company phones and later we got to know that we were in Myanmar. We didn't have VISA and were illegally there. We had to chat via fake IDs with VIPs. The local military rescued us. We were mentally tortured and worked for 15-16 hours a day. A lot of people came via different agents," added the victim.