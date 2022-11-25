Mexican woman, who went nearly 5,000 kilometres to meet online lover in Peru, killed for organs; kin cries for justice

Blanca Arellano, Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte | Twitter

Online dating seems to become a concerning worry, since Aftab-Shraddha love that began via a dating site and later ended up wrong to this case of a Mexican woman losing life while on her visit to meet online lover.

Identified as a 51-year-old woman, Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez, was on a trip to meet her long distance boyfriend, Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte. However, her dream date turned to a disastrous death.

She, who flew for nearly 5,000 kilometres for meeting Juan, was reportedly murdered so that her organs could be harvested. According to reports, the boyfriend was given a warrant for his arrest after investigations recorded that he had dissected lady love's organs.

Since being worried of silence, and lack of messages from her aunt Blanca, her niece Karla Arellano took to Twitter reporting the case with screenshots of unanswered chats and conversations. She also tried contacting Blanca's boyfriend to check with him about the missing case. According to the niece, the duo met. However, the man claimed that she was bored and left for Mexico.

“Ella se aburrió a los 15 días de estar en Peru” El argumenta que el Domingo mi tía decidió regresar a Mexico, estaban en Huacho y ella por sus medios salió hacia Lima para posterior salir a Mexico pero no ha sucedido eso pic.twitter.com/spGgBLhFyX — Karla Arellano (@itskararellano) November 12, 2022

Days after trying to trace Blanca, a disappointment waved at the family. They learnt that her mutilated body was found floating in the water on the Huacho beach on November 9 by a local fisherman. Karla shared hints of the couple spending time in Huacho.

Taking to Twitter with grief, the niece confirmed the death news on Wednesday. Meanwhile, she is voicing for justice towards the departed soul. Several netizens have expressed solidarity towards Karla, and have begun trending #JusticiaParaBlanca (Justice for Blanca) on Twitter.