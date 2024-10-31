'Impossible To Lock Yourself In': Colleague Makes TikTok Video To Show Indian-Origin Teenager Might Be 'Baked To Death' Inside Oven At Canadian Walmart; WATCH

@DFiosa

After a 19-year-old Indian-origin woman, identified as Gursimran Kaur, was found dead inside a walk-in oven at a Walmart in Canada on October 19, her co-worker in a TikTok video suggested that no one could lock themselves inside the Oven. In the video, Chris Breezie said that there is a possibility that Kaur might have been "baked inside the oven" by someone.

Here's a demonstration by Walmart employees showing how 19 yr old, Gursimran Kaur, COULD NOT have locked herself in the oven of a Nova Scotia Walmart store.

The media, Canadian police, & Walmart, is doing just what the media, police, & Crown Plaza did to Kenneka Jenkins.

As per reports Kaur was found charred to death by her mother who has been working at the same store for the past two years.

Investigation underway

Reports suggest that the Halifax Regional Police are currently investigating but have yet to determine the cause or circumstances surrounding Kaur’s death. In a statement to the media, the police said that the investigation is complex as it involves several partner agencies. They said that due to the nature of the complexity of the matter, the case may take a significant amount of time before they could conclude.

Questions raised over Kaur' death

In the days following the incident, colleagues have voiced doubts regarding the nature of the tragedy, suggesting that Kaur may have been locked in the oven intentionally.

Chris Breezie, a Walmart employee, posted a video on TikTok explaining the mechanics of the bakery ovens. Breezie demonstrated that the oven doors at the store have exterior controls, making it challenging for someone to become trapped accidentally. She highlighted that the door's handle is hard to open and noted the presence of an emergency latch inside, a feature that should allow anyone inside the oven to exit safely.

"There is no way possible somebody could lock themselves in there," she said in the video.

In the video, Breezie explained that she would never need to enter the oven and found it improbable that Kaur could have accidentally locked herself inside.

Other employees have also raised similar concerns.

Walmart Canada's response

In response to the incident, Walmart Canada has expressed condolences to Kaur's family and confirmed that a stop-work order has been issued for the bakery and one specific piece of equipment. The company has stated it is fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation.