 'Power In The Gathering Of Light': US President Joe Biden Extends Diwali Greetings
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
US President Joe Biden extended Diwali greetings to all | File Image

US President Joe Biden wished everyone a happy Diwali on the occasion of the festival. In his Diwali greetings, the US President wrote, "This Diwali, may we show the power in the gathering of light."

"The light of knowledge, of unity, of truth. The light for freedom, for democracy, for an America where anything is possible," the US President added in his Diwali message.

The US is now less than a week away from the Presidential elections and getting a new president as the Democrats are counting on Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump.

