PM Modi Celebrates Diwali In Sir Creek In Gujarat's Kutch With Army, Navy, Air Force & BSF Of Gujarat's Kutch; Greets Personnel Deployed At Challenging Terrain

PM Modi offers sweets to BSF personnel deployed at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area in Kutch, Gujarat | FPJ

Since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, he celebrated every Diwali festival with the Indian defence forces at different locations across the country. This Diwali, the PM chose to celebrate the festival with the security forces deployed at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area in Kutch, Gujarat. Notably, the terrain is known to be extremely inhospitable and challenging due to very hot days and very cold nights.

The PM took a ride in the Border Security Forces (BSF) ship in the creek.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area in Kachchh, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/WS7vS8xZak — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

Visuals surfaced on the internet show PM Modi dressed in Army uniform, offering sweets to the soldiers. Modi met personnel of BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force at Lakki Nala in Sir Creek in Kutch.

#WATCH | Kachchh, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Getting an opportunity to celebrate the festival of Diwali with the jawans is the biggest happiness...I extend my best wishes to you all..." pic.twitter.com/WWznVuiQvR — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

Kachchh, Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with BSF Armed Forces pic.twitter.com/vqJhxhv0ml — IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2024

For last ten years, since Modi became the Prime Minister, he ensures to celebrate major festivals, especially Diwali with the Indian Defence Forces who stand strong defending the nation, allowing the citizens to stay safe. However, in the line of duty, the security forces cannot visit their families to celebrate festivals. During his first Diwali visit to the Siachen border in 2014, PM Modi had announced that he represents the soldiers' family.

PM Modi celebrating Diwali with Jawans in Kutch. #DiwaliCelebration pic.twitter.com/4FYQtCRFVl — Megha Prasad (@MeghaSPrasad) October 31, 2024

The locations PM Modi has celebrated Diwali with the soldiers throughout the decade are: Siachen in 2014, Punjab border in 2015, Sumdo in Himachal Pradesh in 2016, Gurez sector in Jammu & Kashmir in 2017 and Uttarakhand's Harsil in 2018.

PM Modi took charge as the PM second time in 2019 and since then he celebrated Diwali in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri, Rajasthan's Longewala, Jammu & Kashmir's Nowshera, Kargil and in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh last year.