Indian Railway's Protection Force Enhances Security Measures for Diwali 2024 Travel Rush: Shares Essential Safety Tips for Rail Passengers

Indian Railways | Representative Image

Amid the festive rush, Indian Railways is making every effort to ensure safe travel and avoid any untoward incidents. Transporting people across India during Diwali and Chhath is a challenging task, but after successfully managing similar operations during Navratri and Durga Puja, Indian Railways is now fully prepared to help commuters reach their native places for the ongoing Deepawali and upcoming Chhath celebrations.

If you come across any suspicious substances on railway premises, please inform the Railway Protection Force (RPF) using the designated helpline 139 & Rail Madad portal. As Diwali approaches, bringing light, joy, and a surge in travel across the country, the RPF has implemented strengthened safety measures to ensure secure and seamless train journeys for millions of passengers.

RPF Launches All-Encompassing Safety Drive

To ensure safe travel during this festive season, RPF has launched an all-encompassing safety drive to curb fire hazards and prevent accidents on the railway network. In collaboration with various stakeholders in Railways, RPF’s awareness campaign includes distributing leaflets, displaying eye-catching posters, performing engaging street plays (Nukkad Nataks), and broadcasting public announcements. Social, print, and electronic media are being mobilized to reach all travellers. Enhanced luggage inspections and parcel checks, alongside monitoring of vendors and hawkers using portable stoves (sigris), have been underway since October 15, 2024, to prevent any fire risks.

So far, this proactive drive has led to 56 individuals being booked under the Railway Act for carrying hazardous, inflammable items. Additionally, 550 people have been penalized for smoking on trains and 2,414 individuals were booked under various provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

“Diwali and Chhath are festivals of joy and togetherness, and the safety of our passengers remains our top priority,” said Shri Manoj Yadava, Director General, RPF. "We urge passengers to be vigilant and cooperate with our personnel to ensure a secure journey,” he added

With the aim of preventing accidents and crimes, RPF has issued a comprehensive safety advisory to safeguard passengers travelling in railways

Graphics

· Report any firecrackers, inflammable items, or suspicious objects or individuals on trains or at stations immediately to RPF/GRP personnel or Railway Authorities.

· Keep your valuables close and in sight.

· Travel light and choose digital payments for added safety.

· Ensure children are always accompanied by adults.

· Pay attention to announcements and follow railway staff instructions.

Security Measures In Full Force:

· Increased surveillance through CCTV cameras at major stations

· Intensified patrolling by RPF personnel in trains and stations

· Collaboration with Government Railway Police (GRP) for effective crime prevention

· Regular checks on luggage and passengers

· Passengers shall report any security concerns Rail Madad web portal (https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in) or through mobile application or can even dial the 139 helpline number.