Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season Overcrowding, Calls For Improvements (VIDEO)

Mumbai: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi urged the people of the country to point out the shortcomings in the Indian Railways and also asked for their suggestions for improvement. Rahul Gandhi's statement came after many videos surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that the passengers are traveling in overcrowded trains due to the festive season. People are rushing to their homes to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja with their loved ones, due to which overcrowding has been witnessed in many trains.

There have been videos in which people are seen traveling in the toilets of the trains. A video surfaced on the internet in which around eight people were seen commuting in the toilet of the train. In another incident, a stampede occurred at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai due to which nine people suffered serious injuries. The incident occurred while the people were trying to board the Gorakhpur-bound Antodaya Express.

Rahul Gandhi reacted to video shared by the Congress party on its official social media account in which trains are seen running overcrowded. The passengers are narrating their ordeals as they were not able to get confirmed tickets and the problems they have to face while traveling in the Indian Railways. The video also shows that the people are traveling in toilets even after Narendra Modi government claimed that it is running over 7,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Rahul Gandhi said, "This Diwali, crores of Indians will travel by train to meet their families. Be it a daily commuter or a tourist, an urban or rural resident, a labourer or an industrialist - Railways are a major part or basis of every Indian's life. If our trains stop, India will come to a standstill."

He also said, "India needs a better rail facility that is accessible to all. But today, from Balasore to Bandra, our railway system is breaking down and unable to meet the needs of passengers. At this time, when people need to be heard, there is no one to listen."

He urged the people to raise their voice to build a better India, he said, "I urge all of you to raise your voice to build a better India. If you see any shortcomings in the railway system, or have any suggestions for improvement, please share your experience with us: https://bit.ly/awaazbharatki. Let us together build the India of our dreams. Jai Hind."