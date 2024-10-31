 US Confirms H5N1 Bird Flu In Swine For First Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Confirms H5N1 Bird Flu In Swine For First Time

US Confirms H5N1 Bird Flu In Swine For First Time

The farm has been quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus. Other animals on the farm, including sheep and goats, remain under surveillance, the USDA said on Wednesday.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
AFP

Los Angeles: H5N1 bird flu has been confirmed in a pig in the United States for the first time, said the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The farm has been quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus. Other animals on the farm, including sheep and goats, remain under surveillance, the USDA said on Wednesday.

News Confirmed

The Oregon Department of Agriculture said last Friday that the first H5N1 case was detected in a pig at a farm in the state, reports Xinhua news agency.

FPJ Shorts
'Everybody Must Accept Reality That J&K Is Union Territory,' Says Jammu & Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
'Everybody Must Accept Reality That J&K Is Union Territory,' Says Jammu & Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
HDB Financial Services IPO: NBFC Arm Of HDFC Bank Files Draft Papers For ₹12,500 Crore Public Issue
HDB Financial Services IPO: NBFC Arm Of HDFC Bank Files Draft Papers For ₹12,500 Crore Public Issue
'I Could've Done Anything': Nimrat Kaur Finally Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating Abhishek Bachchan
'I Could've Done Anything': Nimrat Kaur Finally Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating Abhishek Bachchan
West Bengal: Youth Arrested For Rape Of Deaf & Mute Woman In South 24 Parganas' Kultali
West Bengal: Youth Arrested For Rape Of Deaf & Mute Woman In South 24 Parganas' Kultali
Read Also
WHO Confirms 1st Fatal Human Case Of H5N2 Bird Flu In Mexico
article-image

USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed Tuesday that one of the farm's five pigs was infected with H5N1, the first detection of H5N1 in swine in the United States.

About The Farm

The farm is a non-commercial operation, and the animals were not intended for the commercial food supply. "There is no concern about the safety of the nation's pork supply as a result of this finding," said USDA in a statement.

Two field safety trials have been approved for vaccine candidates designed to protect dairy cows from H5N1, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Impossible To Lock Yourself In': Colleague Makes TikTok Video To Show Indian-Origin Teenager Might...

'Impossible To Lock Yourself In': Colleague Makes TikTok Video To Show Indian-Origin Teenager Might...

'How Do You Like My Garbage Truck?' Former US President Donald Trump Asks In Response To Joe Biden's...

'How Do You Like My Garbage Truck?' Former US President Donald Trump Asks In Response To Joe Biden's...

Canada's Charges Against Amit Shah Now Public

Canada's Charges Against Amit Shah Now Public

Study In UK: University of Sheffield Offers £10,000 Merit Scholarships For International Students

Study In UK: University of Sheffield Offers £10,000 Merit Scholarships For International Students

'A Choice Whether We Will Have Freedom Or Ruled By Chaos'; Harris to America

'A Choice Whether We Will Have Freedom Or Ruled By Chaos'; Harris to America