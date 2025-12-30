 Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister & Archrival Of Sheikh Hasina, Passes Away At 80
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia died at 80, her party announced. A dominant political figure and longtime rival of Sheikh Hasina, she served two terms as PM. Acquitted in January 2025 in her last corruption case, Zia returned home in May after medical treatment in the UK.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:45 AM IST
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister & Archrival Of Sheikh Hasina, Passes Away At 80

Dhaka: Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, whose archrivalry with Sheikh Hasina defined the country's politics for a generation, has died, her political party said in a statement Tuesday. She was 80.

She had faced corruption cases she said were politically motivated, but in January 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted Zia in the last corruption case against her, which would have let her run in February's election.

She had returned to the country in May after undergoing medical treatment in the U.K.

In early January, Bangladesh's interim government had allowed her to travel abroad after Hasina's government rejected previous requests at least 18 times.

Zia was married to President Ziaur Rahman, who was killed during a 1981 coup. Zia then helped build a mass movement against the military dictator, who was finally ousted in 1990.

She won her first term in 1991 and served again from 2001. Her opponent in that election and several since was Hasina.

