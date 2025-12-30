 US President Donald Trump Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Pardon Is 'On Its Way'; Israeli President's Office Denies Claim
US President Donald Trump claimed Israeli President Herzog told him a pardon for PM Netanyahu, facing corruption charges, is "on its way." Herzog’s office denied any such conversation, stating no talks occurred since the pardon request was submitted. Netanyahu seeks clemency amid trials, but Israeli law sets no precedent for pardons during ongoing trials.

US President Donald Trump Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Pardon Is 'On Its Way'; Israeli President's Office Denies Claim | X @Acyn

Florida: US President Donald Trump on Monday said a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an ongoing corruption case is "on its way," claiming that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had conveyed this to him, even as Herzog's office later denied any such remarks.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

Speaking to the press at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during a joint appearance with Netanyahu, Trump strongly backed the Israeli leader. "How do you not give a pardon? He is a wartime prime minister who is a hero," Trump said. "I spoke with President Isaac Herzog. He tells me it is on its way."

However, President Herzog's office soon contradicted Trump's statement. In a clarification cited by CNN, the office said, "There has been no conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request was submitted." It added that Herzog had earlier spoken to a Trump representative, who was informed about the legal process and that any decision would follow standard procedures.

Trump had earlier publicly supported Netanyahu's pardon during an address to Israel's Knesset in October, where he downplayed the corruption allegations, calling them minor matters involving "cigars and champagne." Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges. He is facing three separate corruption cases filed in 2019, alleging bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He has consistently denied the charges.

On November 30, Netanyahu formally submitted a request for clemency, arguing that frequent court hearings affect his ability to govern and that a pardon would serve the national interest.

Under Israeli law, the president has the authority to grant pardons. However, there is no precedent for issuing a pardon while a trial is still underway.

