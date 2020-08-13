Kamala Harris had an affair with a 60-year-old married man when she was 29 who 'launched her career'

A fierce critic-turned ally of her former rival Biden, Harris had her own presidential dreams, which she suspended by the end of 2019, saying she lacked the financial resources to continue her campaign. She is one of only three Asian Americans in the Senate and she's the first Indian-American ever to serve in the chamber.

Brown in an interview with ABC7 News said, "Kamala Harris is such an impressive person on the podium. Biden should let her do her thing. It would be like someone trying to control Tiger Woods at his zenith."

"I give her an A+," he added.

Brown also told Fox Business that Harris would be side-tracked as a 'second banana'. He said, “So I was fearful that a talented person like Kamala Harris, who has the potential to be president of this nation -- if she ever got side-tracked by being the second banana to a president, she may not be able to demonstrate those skills. And that's what I was concerned about.”

Harris is known for many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco - the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

She would have several firsts in her role as vice president also: the first woman, the first African-American woman, the first Indian-American and the first Asian-American.

Harris was born to two immigrant parents: a Black father and an Indian mother. Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai. She, however, defines herself simply as 'American'.