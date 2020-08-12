When Donald Trump supported Kamala Harris' election campaign

Since US Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced a few scant hours ago that he had chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate, Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism.

He repeatedly tweeted a video on "Phony Kamala" and in another comment said that she was "the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!"

"Kamala Harris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support," he opined.