Jeff Bezos adds $13 billion to his net worth in single day; Bernie Sanders says 'Unacceptable!'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Monday added $13 billion to his net worth, the largest single-day jump for an individual since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created in 2012.
Bezos's fortune rose to $189.3 billion from $74 billion in 2020 despite the United States in a worst economic downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
According to the Bloomberg report, the shares of the company jumped 7.9%, the most since December 2018.
Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders, who dropped out the race for President, said that this is unacceptable.
"During this pandemic Jeff Bezos saw his wealth increase by $74 billion. Meanwhile, 50 million Americans are filing for unemployment, and millions face hunger, lack of health care and evictions. Unacceptable!" he said.
He added that we must create an economy that works for all, not just the very rich.
The Bloomberg report added that Bezos' ex-wife, Mackenzie, gained $4.6 billion on Monday and is now the 13th-richest person in the world.
