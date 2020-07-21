Jeff Bezos adds $13 billion to his net worth in single day; Bernie Sanders says 'Unacceptable!'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Monday added $13 billion to his net worth, the largest single-day jump for an individual since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created in 2012.

Bezos's fortune rose to $189.3 billion from $74 billion in 2020 despite the United States in a worst economic downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

According to the Bloomberg report, the shares of the company jumped 7.9%, the most since December 2018.