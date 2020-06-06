'My stance won't change': Jeff Bezos responds to customer who found Amazon's Black Lives Matter message 'quite disturbing'

The email also reminded that "if it wasn't for all these lives providing their service to your and your company, where would Amazon be today?"

The post was shared in Instagram by none other than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who followed it up by stating that he disagreed with her.

"Black lives matter doesn't mean other lives don't matter. Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system," Bezos wrote.

He added that while he did not worry about his 20-year-old son being "choked to death while being detained one day", black parents did not have the same luxury.

"None of this is intended to dismiss or minimize the very real worries you or anyone else might have in their own life, but I want you to know I support this movement that we see happening all around us, and my stance won't change," he added.