'My stance won't change': Jeff Bezos responds to customer who found Amazon's Black Lives Matter message 'quite disturbing'

George Floyd, a black man in America, died as a white police officer knelt on his neck, and he kept saying that he could not breathe. More recently, medical examiners had ruled that his death was a homicide.
Since Floyd's death, there has been widespread condemnation and protests have erupted across the US. In recent days the "Black Lives Matter" movement has gained momentum, and thousands across the globe have stepped up to lend their support to the rallying cry for equality.
But it would appear that not everyone thinks of the protests or the topic under discussion in the same light. Even as companies such as Amazon, Ben and Jerry and Lego were applauded for lending their voice and support to the protests against Floyd's death, not everyone appears to be on board.
Recently, an individual named Macy emailed Amazon stating that it was "quite disturbing" to visit the Amazon website and see 'black lives matter'. Many's argument was that "all lives matter" and said that the company's decision to "blast this" on their website was "very offensive to me".
"You provide services to more than millions of people. Including my self and the rest of my family for our business needs and personal purchases. I am for everyone voicing their opinions and standing up for what you believe in, but for your company to blast this on your website is very offensive to me and I'm sure you'll be hearing from others. ALL LIVES MATTER!" the individual wrote.
The email also reminded that "if it wasn't for all these lives providing their service to your and your company, where would Amazon be today?"
The post was shared in Instagram by none other than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who followed it up by stating that he disagreed with her.
"Black lives matter doesn't mean other lives don't matter. Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system," Bezos wrote.
He added that while he did not worry about his 20-year-old son being "choked to death while being detained one day", black parents did not have the same luxury.
"None of this is intended to dismiss or minimize the very real worries you or anyone else might have in their own life, but I want you to know I support this movement that we see happening all around us, and my stance won't change," he added.
