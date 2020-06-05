'This is a great day for him...': President Trump's bizarre George Floyd reference during press conference

If you have allegations of racial discrimination flitting across the country, with at times violent protests, it would perhaps be wise to not fan the flames. George Floyd, a black man in the US, died recently as a white police official knelt on his neck. His death has triggered widespread condemnation across the world, and protesters have taken to the streets of America to criticise the incident and demand justice.

But on Friday, US President Donald Trump seemed to be blithely oblivious to the grim situation that has pervaded his nation. Speaking about George Floyd during a press conference Trump said that this was a "great day for him (Floyd)".