George Floyd protests: Video of US cops pushing 75-year-old to ground during protests goes viral, two officials suspended

In the video, one police official can be seen pushing the 75-year-old man. The man falls backward, hits his head on the pavement, and immediately begins bleeding as officers walk past him. Later, the majority of the officers march past after the man falls, though the officer who pushed him with a baton starts to lean over him before he is motioned away by another officer.

After the incident, two medics came forward and helped the man into an ambulance. The 75-year-old man is said to be in a stable condition at Erie County Medical Center Hospital in Buffalo.

Protestors have been demonstrating peacefully against the killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

The 46-year-old victim, a native of Houston, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath. Floyd's death has triggered nationwide violent protests with a section of the protesters resorting to looting and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction.