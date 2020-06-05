Amid protests over George Floyd's death, Lego donates USD 4 million; halts digital advertising for police toys

George Floyd, a black man in the US, passed away unable to breathe as a white police official knelt on his neck. The incident -- which was caught on camera -- has left people across the world shaken, and let to large scale protests. While these protests began in Minnesota at the site of the crime, they have since spread across the US, and even to other countries.

Not only individuals, companies too have come forward to criticise the incident. Danish company, The Lego Group, well known for its interlocking plastic brick toys has recently paused digital advertising efforts for some toys.

While some reports had alleged that Lego had pulled police toys from circulation, the company took to Twitter to debunk this, stating that reports of some LEGO sets having been removed from sale were false.

"Our intention was to temporarily pause digital advertising in response to events in the US. We hope this clears things up," the company wrote.