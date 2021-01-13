Japanese passport ranked most powerful in the world - Where does India stand?

Our nationality plays a vital role in determining the ease of access we have when it comes to international travel. Agreements such as that within the EU enables people to move freely within the nation, and the power of one's passport can also ensure which countries you can visit without the hassle of applying and waiting for visa approval.

The recently released 2021 Henley Passport Index reveals that Japan has the world's most powerful passport at present. As the global leaderboard uploaded to the organisation's website reveals, the Japanese passport can give holders easy access to a whopping 191 countries. Singapore is a close second, with access to 190 countries, while Germany and South Korea come third with easy access to 189 nations.

Note that easy access does not mean permissions are not required. However, for such passport holders, they can travel to the relevant number of countries without a prior visa. While some provide a visa on arrival, others do not require a visa altogether.