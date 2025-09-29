Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Apologises To Qatari PM Over Deadly Airstrike In Doha Over Phone Call From White House

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Apologises To Qatari PM Over Deadly Airstrike In Doha | X

Washington DC, September 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologised to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani over the Israeli airstrike in Doha, which killed five people, including a Qatari security officer. The apology was made during a phone call from the White House on Monday, after Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump.

The strike had previously drawn strong condemnation from Qatar, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson calling it a violation of international law. Hamas also accused Israel and the US of responsibility, warning that the assassination attempt would not affect its negotiating stance.

The Doha operation earlier this month resulted in five deaths, including the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and his aide, Jihad Labad. According to sources, Netanyahu expressed regret for violating Qatari sovereignty and for the death of the Qatari officer.

Netanyahu had earlier demanded that Qatar either expel Hamas officials or “bring them to justice,” prompting Doha to call his comments reckless.

The apology comes amid ongoing US efforts to finalise a Gaza peace deal and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. A Qatari technical team was present at the White House during Netanyahu’s visit.

While the Trump administration confirmed that Israel had informed the US about the planned strike, Qatar denied receiving prior warning. President Trump clarified that the decision to carry out the strike was made by Netanyahu and not by the US.

Doha was rocked after multiple explosions hit the city on September 9. The city reportedly witnessed black smoke allegedly after around ten blasts occurred in the Katara District. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) took responsibility of the attack and claimed that they had carried out the precision strikes against Hamas leadership.